Farmers in Brittany have taken to the streets, protesting the sourcing of beef tongue by Hénaff, a well-known food company, amid growing concerns about the country’s agricultural sustainability and demographic decline. On January 16, 2026, residents of Pouldreuzic, a quiet town in the region, gathered outside the Hénaff factory, raising banners and voicing their frustration over the company’s reliance on beef imports from South America.

While the protest was localized, it reflects broader anxieties within French agriculture, where supply shortages and demographic shifts are creating new challenges. The issue centers on the sourcing of beef tongue, a product highly popular in Brittany, but one that Hénaff’s CEO, Loïc Hénaff, argues cannot be sourced domestically. In a broadcast on January 19, he clarified that this practice had been in place for over 40 years, pointing out that there simply isn’t enough French beef tongue to meet demand.

Demographic and Agricultural Shortfalls Collide

“No one has called me to offer French beef tongue,” Hénaff stated, explaining that while Hénaff is often criticized, its packaging is more transparent than that of competitors. Unlike other brands that use vague labels like “EU” or “non-EU,” Hénaff explicitly lists the origins of its products. This transparency, he insists, is in line with the company’s commitment to respecting consumers.

The controversy over beef tongue, however, is part of a wider crisis. According to demographic data published by INSEE, France’s fertility rate fell to 1.56 children per woman in 2025, the lowest level since World War I. This marks a demographic shift that, combined with agricultural shortfalls, underscores a deepening national dilemma: how can France feed its population if its agricultural output is declining? As Jean-Pierre Robin noted in Le Figaro, the country’s agricultural sector now faces the grim reality of not only struggling to meet domestic needs but also contending with a shrinking population.

As France awaits new data from the French Customs Directorate, expected on February 6, 2026, concerns about agricultural self-sufficiency continue to mount. Hénaff’s reliance on beef imports is seen by some as a necessary evil given the lack of local supply, but it has also ignited passionate debates about France’s ability to continue living up to its proud culinary and agricultural traditions.

Despite these challenges, Hénaff remains committed to sourcing locally. According to the company, 98% of its meat is French, with 91% of it sourced from Brittany. Pork, the company’s flagship product, comes from within 150 kilometers of the Pouldreuzic factory. This strong commitment to local sourcing is key to Hénaff’s operations and to maintaining the integrity of the “Produit en Bretagne” label, a hallmark of local pride in the region.

But beyond the local benefits, there are global forces at play. Trade tensions, such as those between China and Europe over tariffs on imported pork, are threatening the stability of the agricultural sector in Brittany. Thierry Meyer, vice-president of the pork interprofessional association, has warned that the fallout from these trade wars could have severe consequences for local farmers.

Meanwhile, the EU-Mercosur trade deal, signed in Paraguay on January 17, 2026, could further intensify competition from cheaper South American imports. For Hénaff, the stakes are high. The company’s long-standing reliance on beef imports from Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina is not a matter of preference but of necessity. Yet, this continued dependence on foreign products has placed Hénaff in the difficult position of trying to balance transparency with local support for French agriculture.

As the debate rages on, one thing is certain: France is at a crossroads. With its agricultural future uncertain and demographic challenges looming, the nation must reckon with how it can continue to feed its people while maintaining its agricultural traditions. Whether local producers and greater transparency will be enough to meet this challenge remains to be seen.