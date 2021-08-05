Heineken Returns To Profit As Covid Relaxes Restrictions

As governments relaxed Covid restrictions, Heineken returned to profit in the first half of the year, but the pandemic continues to hurt the Dutch brewer in important regions, the company said Monday.

After losing 297 million euros in the same period last year, the company’s net profit increased to one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in the first six months of 2021.

However, Heineken, whose brands include Amstel, Red Stripe, and Tiger, said it anticipates its full-year financial results to be lower than they were before the outbreak.

The first-half comeback was linked to a “gradual relaxation of the considerable limitations established last year across most markets to contain the spread of COVID-19,” according to the business.

According to Heineken, the recovery is uneven over the world since new Covid waves and varieties have generated limitations, mainly in Africa and Asia.

“While the epidemic continues to influence the world and our company, we are glad to deliver a robust set of results for the first half year,” Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink said in a statement.

“However, there are reasons for caution,” van den Brink added.

Covid is still having an impact in Asia and Africa, two crucial markets for the brewer, while growing commodity costs will start to hit Heineken in the second half, he said.

According to Wim Hoste, an analyst at KBC Securities, turnover increased by more than 8% to 10 billion euros in the first half, which was “somewhat better” than projected.

The epidemic hit Heineken hard, forcing the business to lay off 8,000 workers, or around 10% of its workforce.

More than half of the savings from job reduction has already been realized, with the majority of the remaining savings expected by the end of the first quarter of 2022, according to Heineken.