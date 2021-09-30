Head in the Sky: The World’s Youngest Astronomer is an 8-year-old Brazilian girl.

Nicole Oliveira used to fling up her arms and reach for the stars in the sky when she was just learning to walk.

The Brazilian child is now renowned as the world’s youngest astronomer, searching for asteroids as part of a NASA-sponsored initiative, attending international seminars, and meeting with her country’s top space and science professionals at the age of eight.

Oliveira works on her computer in her room, which is decorated with solar system posters, miniature rockets, and Star Wars figures. Nicolinha, as she is affectionately known, studies photos of the sky on two enormous screens.

Asteroid Hunters is a project that aims to teach young people to science by allowing them to make their own space discoveries.

It is managed by the International Astronomical Search Collaboration, a NASA-affiliated citizen science program, in collaboration with Brazil’s Ministry of Science.

Nicolinha, beaming with pride, told AFP she had already discovered 18 asteroids.

“I’ll offer them the names of Brazilian scientists or members of my family, like my mother or father,” the animated young lady with dark brown hair and a high-pitched voice stated.

Oliveira will become the world’s youngest person to formally discover an asteroid if her results are certified, which might take several years, breaking the record of 18-year-old Italian Luigi Sannino.

“She has a keen eye. She easily recognizes asteroids in the photographs and frequently advises her students when they are unsure if they have spotted any,” said Heliomarzio Rodrigues Moreira, Oliveira’s astronomy teacher at a private school in Fortaleza, northeastern Brazil, where she is a scholarship student.

“What matters most is that she shares her expertise with other kids. Rodrigues Moreira remarked, “She helps to the diffusion of science.”

After Nicolinha got a scholarship to attend the elite school, her family moved to Fortaleza from their village of Maceio, nearly 1,000 kilometers away, at the beginning of this year. Her father, a computer scientist, was given permission to keep his job and work from home.

“When she was two years old, she would raise her arms to the sky and ask me, ‘Mom, give me a star,’” said her mother, Zilma Janaca, 43, a craftswoman.

“When she asked for a telescope as a birthday present when she was four, we realized she was serious about astronomy. Janaca said, “I had no idea what a telescope was.”

