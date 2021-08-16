Have We Reached The Peak Of The Smartphone Era? infographic

Nokia released the Nokia 9000 Communicator on August 15, 1996, which was 25 years ago. The Communicator was considerably ahead of its time, with its 9.6 kbit/s GSM modem allowing it to send and receive email as well as browse the internet. It was one of the earliest smartphones on the market, despite the fact that no one named it such at the time. It would take another decade and a stroke of brilliance from Steve Jobs to kickstart the smartphone business, which took off after the first iPhone was released in 2007, ushering in the era of contemporary touchscreen cellphones.

Then, 14 years later, the smartphone craze began to fade, as market saturation and a lack of genuine innovation resulted in sales declines in recent years. And, while the market did return to positive growth in Q4 2020 and maintained it through the first half of 2021, it’s unlikely that smartphone shipments will ever reach the levels seen in 2016. Apple, Samsung, and others shipped 1,473 million gadgets at the time, setting the industry’s all-time high. Shipments had fallen to 1,292 million units by 2020, the lowest level since 2013.

While some experts believe that “peak smartphone” has already passed, market research firm IDC remains optimistic that the industry will return to, if not exceed, prior highs. According to the company’s latest industry projection, the 5G transition will provide a significant boost in 2021, with low single-digit growth rates predicted until 2025, when global shipments would surpass 1,500 million devices.