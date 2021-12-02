Have Shopping Vacations Jumped The Shark? infographic

After years of unbroken expansion, online sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday fell for the first time this year, as many retailers spread their bargains out throughout the whole Thanksgiving week or even longer. “With early sales in October, shoppers didn’t have to wait until key shopping days like Cyber Monday and Black Friday to get discounts,” said Taylor Schreiner, Director of Adobe Digital Insights.

According to Adobe, US shoppers spent $10.7 billion on Cyber Monday, a slight decrease from the $10.8 billion spent in 2020. Black Friday spending also fell short of last year’s total, with $8.9 billion compared to $9.0 billion in 2020.

The fact that spending records were not broken over the dedicated shopping holidays does not suggest that customers are cutting back on their holiday spending this year. They’re simply dispersing it. Consumers in the United States spent $109.8 billion online between November 1 and November 29, up 11.9 percent from the same time last year. Surprisingly, 22 days in November exceeded $3 billion in online sales, up from just 9 days in November 2020, indicating that customers are spreading out their holiday spending this year.

With all of this in mind, do we really need Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Well, that is debatable. While it may appear that the year’s abundance of discounts has diminished the significance of special shopping days, customers will always be prepared to save money on great bargains. So it’s up to merchants to combat deal weariness by offering meaningful savings rather than simply marking down inflated original pricing.