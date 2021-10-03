Has Apple Traded Magic For Profit a Decade After Jobs’ Death?

Apple has evolved into a colossus of products and services that is the world’s most valuable company ten years after Steve Jobs’ death, but the tech legend’s devoted admirers bemoan its lost air of revolution.

Disillusioned tweets such as “Apple doesn’t innovate anymore” or “Steve Jobs is turning in his grave” are common during product introductions headed by Tim Cook, who took over Apple’s reins in August 2011.

On the surface, Jobs, who died of pancreatic cancer on October 5, 2011, injected the corporate DNA with his demanding intensity.

Cook uses the same exaggerated turns of phrase that Jobs used to announce even minor changes to the cameras or chips in the company’s phones, tablets, and other gadgets at every launch.

But, in the post-Jobs world, are these game-changing innovations?

Enderle Group analyst Rob Enderle remarked, “Apple lost the potential to bring out things that may transform a market.”

He continued, “They became a financially driven firm that was quite adept at milking its loyal users.”

Since its modest start in 1976, the firm has influenced hundreds of millions of lives with technologies like the iPod, which debuted in 2011, and the iPhone, which debuted in 2007, putting the internet in people’s pockets.

Since then, Apple has released the Apple Watch, an internet-connected wristwatch.

“Innovation is always the measure of Apple, and that is what people focus on… Another part of a company’s success is its ability to change,” said Carolina Milanesi, an analyst.

Apple has diversified by carefully integrating a variety of services into its products, including music, payments, movies, and games.

The corporation needed to learn about a world outside of hardware, which Milanesi defined as “additional ropes that lead people to Apple… and keep them here.”

According to Walter Isaacson’s biography, Jobs tried to manage his customers’ experience from beginning to end, and this is a route he would not have refused.

In any case, Cook’s company has wowed Wall Street: the Apple brand was valued at $350 billion ten years ago, and is now valued at $2.358 trillion.

“In our estimation, (Apple) will reach $3 trillion in the next six to nine months,” analyst Dan Ives projected.

He believes, like many other watchers of the Californian juggernaut and unlike some Jobs admirers, that Apple has never ceased inventing.

He specifically mentions the creation of the M1 chip.