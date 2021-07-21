Harvey Weinstein Defends Himself Against 11 Sexual Assault Charges in Los Angeles

Disgraced On Wednesday, Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to all 11 accusations of rape and sexual assault against five women in California hotel rooms in a courtroom in Los Angeles.

The convicted rapist, who is already serving a 23-year sentence in Further York, has been extradited to Los Angeles to face new sex crime accusations in the city where he formerly presided over multibillion-dollar film deals.

Weinstein, 69, was present in the downtown courthouse to hear the latest charges against him, slumped in a wheelchair and wearing an ill-fitting blue mask. If convicted on all counts, he could spend an additional 140 years in jail.

“He completely and totally denies the charges in this indictment… His lawyer, Mark Werksman, told reporters outside the courthouse, “They’re unprovable, unverified, un-credible, and unsupported.”

Weinstein is accused of sexually assaulting five women in Los Angeles between 2004 and 2013, according to former actress Lauren Young, who claims Weinstein assaulted her in a Beverly Hills hotel room.

Young has previously testified in the New York case that resulted in Weinstein’s current conviction, which is considered as a watershed moment in the #MeToo movement and which he is appealing at a later date.

The other allegations against Weinstein in Los Angeles stretch back to 2004 and are from women who have not been named publicly.

Further allegations of rape against Weinstein in the film industry capital as far back as 1977 have passed the statute of limitations.

The cases follow a pattern of Weinstein allegedly assaulting women in hotel rooms throughout Beverly Hills and west Los Angeles, many of whom are aspiring Hollywood stars.

Weinstein has stated that all of his sexual interactions have been voluntary.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment or assault by approximately 90 women, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Salma Hayek.

The hearing on Wednesday was mostly held behind closed doors, with a few media let in for a brief conclusion.

During the hearing, Weinstein’s lawyer, Werksman, requested that three of the charges, which date back to 2004, be dismissed since the statute of limitations had run out.

He also asked for a medical evaluation for Weinstein, which Judge Tapia granted.

Weinstein is unable to walk owing to a spinal issue, according to Werksman, and his client’s “physical state has degenerated.”

The allegations in Los Angeles “date back many years” and “cannot be substantiated or supported by any forensic evidence, contemporaneous reporting, or reliable witnesses,” according to the study. Brief News from Washington Newsday.