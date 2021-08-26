Harris’ Asia tour comes to a close with a new jab at China.

As she concluded her Southeast Asian tour in Hanoi on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris unleashed a new broadside against China, saying that the US would continue to push back against Beijing’s claims in contested Asian waterways.

The remarks came on the last day of a regional trip in which Washington aimed to re-establish ties with Asia after the rocky Trump years and reaffirm its commitment to Southeast Asian partners.

Harris had previously criticized Beijing of pressuring its neighbors in the resource-rich South China Sea twice during her trip, and she said so again on Thursday.

“When Beijing takes measures that endanger the rules-based international order, such as operations in the South China Sea, we will speak up,” Harris added.

“Navigational freedom… is a critical concern for this region.”

Given the parallels between last week’s catastrophic scenes in Kabul and the 1975 evacuation of Saigon, some slammed Harris’ Vietnam visit as tone-deaf.

Following the US withdrawal and Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Washington was also questioned about its credibility.

Harris, on the other hand, has tried to avoid the historical comparisons by emphasizing American commitment to the region by establishing a Southeast Asia division of the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Hanoi and sending a million Covid-19 vaccinations to Vietnam.

“We shall return time and time again in the years ahead,” she told journalists on Thursday.

The present was highly lauded on social media as Vietnam faces its most devastating wave of the virus to yet, with both Hanoi and commercial center Ho Chi Minh City in lockdown for weeks.

The US “does not seek conflict” with Beijing, according to Harris, but it will “do everything we can to ensure that we stay loyal to our partners” on matters like the South China Sea.

Four Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, have rival claims to the canal, which carries trillions of dollars in yearly shipping traffic.

China has been accused of deploying anti-ship and anti-surface-to-air missiles in the area, despite a 2016 international tribunal judgement rejecting its historical claim to the majority of the waters.

In Singapore, Harris claimed that Beijing “continues to coerce, to intimidate” in the South China Sea, prompting China to accuse the US of “bullying, hegemonic behavior.”

The next day, Harris warned that the United States would “find new ways to pressure Beijing.”

Harris is one of them. Brief News from Washington Newsday.