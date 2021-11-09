Harris Arrives in Paris to De-escalate Tensions Between France and the United States.

On Tuesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Paris on a mission to repair relations with France following a crisis precipitated by the cancellation of a submarine deal.

Harris will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and attend a peace forum with other world leaders during her four-day tour, which will be her third abroad trip as president.

She will also attend a symposium on Libya and take part in commemorations marking the conclusion of World War I.

Her visit follows a major French-American spat that erupted in September, when Australia pulled away from a multibillion-dollar submarine agreement with Paris in favor of a deal with the United States.

“It’s great to be in France,” Harris said as she arrived for the visit. “I’m looking forward to many, many days of constructive discussions confirming the strength of our partnership.”

After Secretary of State Antony Blinken was deployed in early October in an attempt to resolve the problem, the visit was announced.

At a meeting with Macron last month, President Joe Biden attempted to make amends for the dispute, telling the French leader that his government had been “clumsy” in securing the submarine contract with Australia.

The AUKUS agreement is part of a new strategic alliance between the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Since the outset of the row, when France had to return its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra, this was the clearest evidence of contrition from the US.

The cancellation of a $60 billion deal between a French defense contractor and Australia to sell diesel-powered submarines enraged Paris.

Harris is anticipated to repeat Biden’s overtures when she meets Macron on Wednesday, including talks on prospective US help for France’s military mission against Islamists in the Sahel and plans to boost up European defense capabilities.

“The connection between the United States and France, as well as the transatlantic relationship between the United States and Europe,” a senior White House official said ahead of the trip.

“This is something that Joe Biden, the contender, emphasized throughout the campaign.”

Another official claimed Harris’ speech at the Paris Peace Forum on Thursday would address “major, merging global challenges,” which this year’s theme is Covid recovery.

According to French officials, she will also attend a special session at the Forum dedicated to the regulatory environment for online companies.

On the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, Harris.