Harley-Davidson has announced that its electric motorcycle unit will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Harley-Davidson, the iconic motorcycle manufacturer, announced Monday that it will go public with its electric motorbike subsidiary through a merger with a special purpose company.

According to a joint news statement, the deal will unite Harley-electric Davidson’s unit, LiveWire, with AEA-Bridges Impact, creating a $1.8 billion corporation.

Harley-Davidson, best known for its growling motorcycles, began its electric subsidiary a decade ago to attract to younger, more environmentally concerned customers at a time when its traditional clientele was aging.

The corporation was founded in 1903 in the northern state of Wisconsin, and LiveWire was established as a separate division in 2019. Since the end of that year, the electric vehicle has been offered, with prices starting at roughly $30,000.

The IPO will raise $545 million, allowing LiveWire to accelerate its production and distribution plans while also investing in new product development.

“LiveWire’s objective is to be the most coveted electric motorbike brand in the world by building on Harley-118-year Davidson’s legacy,” stated Harley-Davidson Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz.

According to the release, Zeitz intends to stay on as CEO of LiveWire for up to two years after the purchase complete. Harley-Davidson will own 74% of the new business.

LiveWire now operates in North America and Europe, but it is trying to grow into new markets, such as Asia.

LiveWire is opting for an increasingly common method of listing shares by merging with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

SPACs are “blank check” firms that raise money from investors in the hopes of merging with another functioning company.

The company now trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker IMPX, but when the merger is completed in 2022, it will trade under the ticker LVW.

In afternoon trading, Harley-Davidson rose 6.5 percent to $39.20, while AEA-Bridges rose 2.9 percent to $10.14.