Hamilton wins the Saudi thriller and ties Verstappen for the title.

Lewis Hamilton kept his prospects of winning the world championship alive with a thrilling victory in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday, which was exciting and at times chaotic.

The result tied the seven-time champion with title contender Max Verstappen on 369.5 points heading into the last race in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

For much of the 50-lap race, Hamilton trailed Verstappen, which was stopped twice due to collisions and interrupted multiple times by the safety car and virtual safety car.

But Hamilton came through late, despite a broken front wing after a collision with Verstappen, to win his eighth race of the season and 103rd of his career.

The championship will be decided in Abu Dhabi, albeit if no driver finishes in the points, Verstappen, who has nine victories, will win.

“I’ve been racing for a long time, but that was really difficult,” Hamilton said of his fastest lap, which earned him an extra point.

Despite receiving a five-second penalty for clashing with the Mercedes driver, Verstappen finished second, 11.825 seconds behind.

“I’m just trying to race,” Verstappen added, “and this sport is more about penalties than racing.”

“This isn’t Formula One for me, but the crowd seemed to love it, and I gave it my all today, but clearly not fast enough.”

Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton’s teammate, beat Alpine’s Esteban Ocon to third place, giving Mercedes a 28-point lead in the constructors’ standings.

It was the first time Jeddah had held a Grand Prix, and the troubles that the drivers faced in practice and qualifying, particularly Verstappen’s, were evident once more.

It was also the first Grand Prix since Frank Williams’ death last month, and it took place amid suspicions that Saudi Arabia was’sportswashing’ its human rights record.

Mercedes got off to a fantastic start for once. They were able to keep Verstappen at bay after locking out the front row.

On lap 10, the safety car was deployed for the first time after Mick Schumacher spun on Turn 22 and smashed his Haas into the wall.

Hamilton pitted right away to change tyres, followed by Bottas a lap later, but Verstappen stayed out to seize the lead.

When the race was red-flagged shortly after to allow for crash-barrier repairs, Red Bull’s bet appeared to have paid off.

When the race resumed, Verstappen was given a 'free' pitstop and was able to start from the front.