Hamilton is on pole in Saudi Arabia as Verstappen crashes into the wall in a ‘terrible’ crash.

On Saturday, Lewis Hamilton stole pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after championship leader Max Verstappen collided with a wall and finished third.

Verstappen’s aspirations were dashed when his Red Bull crashed into the barriers at the exit of the penultimate corner on his final flying lap on the tight, forgiving Jeddah street circuit, just as he appeared to be on his way to unseating his opponent.

“It was horrific,” said Verstappen, who was startled but unharmed.

Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, finished second and will start alongside him on Sunday.

“What a difficult track this is,” Hamilton said after completing a lap in 1min 27.511sec and remaining on pace for a record seventh world championship.

“It’s quite technical and difficult.” What they’ve built is incredible, and the speed is incredible.

“We were quick in practice, but especially in FP3 and qualifying, we were battling with the pace and the tyres, so I’m incredibly pleased of Valtteri and the team for getting a one-two.” It’s a fantastic outcome.

“I’m grateful for what we have now, given where we were.”

Hamilton’s fifth pole of the season and 103rd of his career came after he halved Verstappen’s championship lead with consecutive victories in Brazil and Qatar.

Verstappen, who leads Hamilton by eight points with two races remaining, can win his first world championship on Sunday if he wins and Hamilton finishes outside the top six.

If not, the 2021 title race in Abu Dhabi will come down to the wire next weekend.

“I’m not sure what occurred,” she says (on the final flying lap). “I got a little locked up,” Verstappen said.

“It was horrible, but it was a nice qualifying overall.” Because it’s a street track, it was a little difficult to turn on the tyres, but I knew the pace was there.” “P3 is frustrating,” he continued, “but today’s performance showed that the car is quick around here, so we’ll see what happens tomorrow.” Christian Horner, the Red Bull team’s chief, was hopeful Verstappen’s car would not suffer gearbox damage.

If it needs to be replaced, the Dutchman will be penalized for the race on Sunday.

“That was shaping up to be the year’s final lap.” Horner told Sky Sports, “It’s a huge shame.”

“He just grabbed the front end at the last bend and attempted to maintain momentum — as he could see on his dash, he was 0.4 up coming into the corner — and he has regrettably run.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.