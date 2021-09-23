Hamilton is hoping to put an end to his arduous search for his 100th victory in Russia.

At the Russian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton will be looking to take advantage of every advantage he can this weekend as he seeks an unprecedented and so far elusive 100th Formula One victory to reclaim the championship lead.

Since winning the British Grand Prix in July in contentious circumstances, the seven-time champion has been unable to add to his total of 99 triumphs and has battled to reach his century.

However, after escaping another spectacular accident with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at Monza, following their high-speed first-lap tangle at Silverstone, Hamilton has an attractive opportunity to make history for Mercedes at the Sochi Autodrom, on the Black Sea’s coasts, on Sunday.

He’s aiming for a fifth victory in a row at the former Olympic Park, and Mercedes has won all seven races there.

Verstappen, on the other hand, has a three-place grid penalty for his role in their crash in Italy, when his car wound up on top of Hamilton, who evaded damage or worse owing to the cockpit safety gear known as the ‘halo.’

All of this points to the 36-year-old Briton having a fantastic chance to overtake the Dutchman’s five-point lead in the championship.

Verstappen can only start fourth if he is fastest in qualifying, but he believes he had nothing to do with their most recent incident.

The 23-year-old is also confident in his effort to unseat Hamilton.

“Of course, the penalty isn’t ideal,” he remarked, “but nothing is lost — that’s how I see it.”

“There are a lot more races ahead in the championship, and the margin is razor-thin. We’ll make the most of it and give it our all.

“You may think back all you want, but it’s more vital to keep moving forward. I’m still certain it was a racing mishap.”

Last year, Verstappen finished second to Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, and he feels he can compete in what is expected to be a wet race weekend.

“It’s a very different experience than Monza, and I’m forward to see whether we can improve on last year.”

Hamilton is anticipated to have fully healed from the headaches and neck pain he experienced in Italy, and is in a determined mindset, according to Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff.

"Lewis is in the eighth championship battle of his Formula One career, and he is laser-focused on delivering in the next.