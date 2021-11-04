Hamilton is hoping to avoid altitude sickness in Mexico with Mercedes.

As he tries to beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the Mexican Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton will be hoping his Mercedes squad has overcome its occasional altitude sickness.

After losing to his adversary in Texas last month, the defending seven-time world champion knows he must respond if he is to overtake the Dutchman’s 12-point lead in the drivers’ title.

With five races remaining, both men will be aiming for their third victory in five Mexican appearances since 2016, in the rarefied environment of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which is 2,285 meters (7,500 feet) above sea level and typically the site of high drama.

The thin air frequently plays a role by reducing the performance of the teams’ power units, forcing the turbochargers to spin quicker to compensate. As a result, further issues can arise, as well as unexpected outcomes.

Mercedes has battled with the altitude in the past, however Red Bull has performed admirably, with Verstappen winning both 2017 and 2018. However, Hamilton won the race in 2016 and 2019, the last two years before the Covid-19 outbreak, and Mercedes is certain that they will be able to manage better this year.

“Red Bull has done well here in the past, and it isn’t our strongest circuit,” said team boss Toto Wolff. “However, this year has demonstrated that everything is possible, and circuits where you were previously weak are suddenly strong — and vice versa.”

“It adds an element of mystery to the build-up, which only adds to the intrigue.” We’ll continue to take things race by race and prepare as best we can, and we’ll be ready to go on Friday.” Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton’s teammate, was also cheerful. “We all know that Mexico has historically been a source of weakness for us. It appears that a significant portion of the power unit associated with high altitude has been removed in recent years.

“However, I believe we’ve been able to optimize a lot since then, and I expect us to be in a better position than we have been in recent years.”

Bottas, like Hamilton, will have his work cut out for him as he attempts to defeat his Honda-powered Red Bull teammate and local star Sergio Perez in order for Mercedes to maintain or consolidate their 23-point constructors’ championship lead.

Both teams will prioritize dependability and hence avoid taking significant risks, knowing that a non-finish at this point in the season may be decisive, but the drivers. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.