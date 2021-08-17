Hamburger and hot dog buns from Hostess have been recalled due to Salmonella and Listeria concerns.

Hostess Brands is recalling some hot dog and hamburger buns due to Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes contamination, both of which can cause “serious” infections in certain people.

According to the company’s notification on the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website, the recall covers Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Hostess Soft White Hot Dog Buns. According to the company, it is initiating the recall “out of an excess of caution” after learning of the problem through its co-supplier, Best Harvest Bakeries’ “environmental monitoring program.”

The Item UPC for affected Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns is 888109110987, while the Item UPC for affected Hostess Soft White Hot Dog Buns is 888109110970. The FDA website has the particular batch numbers and Best By Dates, as well as photographs of the implicated goods’ packaging.

The recalled products were distributed at convenience stores, wholesalers, and retail outlets across the United States, according to the business. Best Harvest Bakeries solely supplies hamburger and hot dog buns, according to the statement. As a result, “no other Hostess goods, including Hostess bread and bagel products, are affected.”

Salmonella and Listeria are both illnesses spread by eating contaminated food, and both can cause “serious and sometimes deadly infections” in vulnerable people like the elderly, children, and those with compromised immune systems.

In “healthy” people, Listeria can cause short-term symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal pain. Pregnant women, in particular, should be concerned because Listeria infections can result in miscarriages or stillbirths.

Salmonella can cause symptoms such as vomiting, fever, and diarrhea in “healthy” people, but in “rare” cases, Salmonella can enter the bloodstream and cause a more serious illness.

Salmonella causes roughly 1.35 million illnesses, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 fatalities in the United States each year, whereas Listeria kills about 1,600 people each year, with 260 of them dying.

Although no sicknesses have been reported as a result of the problem, the firm is advising anybody who may have purchased a product affected by the recall to either dispose of it or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests four basic food safety procedures to avoid food poisoning: Clean, separate, cook, and chill the ingredients. This entails doing some laundry.