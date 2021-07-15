Haitian police said the president’s assassination is being planned in the Dominican Republic.

According to Haiti’s police commissioner, the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise by a gang of armed mercenaries was organized in the Dominican Republic.

Two suspects – both later caught – are seen in a photograph circulating on social media with former Haitian opposition senator Joel John Joseph, who is wanted by police.

The photo was shot while the trio was preparing Moise’s assassination in Haiti’s neighbor, the Dominican Republic, according to Haitian national police head Leon Charles.

Charles informed reporters, “They met in a hotel in Santo Domingo.” “There are plot architects, a technical recruitment team, and a financial group gathered around the table.”

The killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated in his private mansion on July 7 by a well-armed hit team, remains a mystery.

“Some of the people in the photo, such as Dr. Christian Enmanuel Sanon and James Solages, have already been apprehended,” Charles continued.

Solages, one of two Haitian-Americans charged with the murder, is accused of cooperating with CTU, a Venezuelan security agency whose chief can be seen in the photo and who allegedly visited Haiti multiple times to organize the attack.

According to Charles, the attack was funded by the Florida-based financial services company Worldwide Capital Lending Group, whose CEO Walter Veintemilla is also seen with plotters.

Many of the Colombian commandos that attacked Moise’s Port-au-Prince home arrived in Haiti about a month before the attack, according to police. Four assailants had already entered the nation.

“(Mercenaries) flew through the Dominican Republic,” said Charles, whose team was able to track down a credit card that was allegedly used to purchase the mercenaries’ plane tickets.

Haitian police have murdered three Colombian mercenaries and arrested 18 others.

The Haitian police chief stated, “They are former Colombian special force operators.” “They’re criminals, experts. This was a well-thought-out attack.”

The nation’s Inspector General has placed four members of the dead president’s security detail in solitary detention, including the head of security for the presidential palace, as investigations into internal conspiracy continue.