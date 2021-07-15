Haitian police are closing in on the assassination of President Jovenel Mose.

According to Haitian authorities, the killing of Jovenel Moise by armed mercenaries was organized in the neighboring Dominican Republic, and the slain president’s main bodyguard and three other members of his security detail have been detained.

The apparent ease with which a hit team entered the Haitian president’s home in Port-au-Prince and shot him dead, leaving his bodyguards unharmed, has aroused suspicions that the July 7 incident was an inside job.

Two suspects – both later caught – are seen in a photograph circulating on social media with former Haitian opposition senator Joel John Joseph, who is wanted by police.

The photo was shot while the three was in the Dominican capital conspiring to assassinate Moise, whose body was found peppered with bullets, according to Haitian national police head Leon Charles.

Charles informed reporters, “They met in a hotel in Santo Domingo.” “There are plot architects, a technical recruitment team, and a financial group gathered around the table.”

“Some of the people in the photo, such as Dr. Christian Emmanuel Sanon and James Solages, have already been apprehended,” Charles continued.

As part of the scheme, police claim Solages, a Haitian American, collaborated with CTU, a Venezuelan security agency based in Miami.

“The firm’s president, Antonio Emmanuel Intriago Valera, is in the photo,” Charles explained. “He went to Haiti on multiple occasions to plot the assassination.”

According to Charles, the attack was funded by the Florida-based financial services company Worldwide Capital Lending Group, whose CEO Walter Veintemilla is reportedly among the plotters.

The assassination was allegedly carried out by two Americans of Haitian descent and 26 Colombians. Haitian police have murdered three Colombian mercenaries and arrested 18 others.

According to Colombian police who are assisting with the inquiry, those in detention claim they were hired to capture Moise and deliver him over to the US Drug Enforcement Agency.

Colombian police commander Jorge Vargas stated that the initial intention was to “arrange the president’s arrest and make him available… to the DEA.”

“There was already a group of four (mercenaries) in the nation. On June 6, the others arrived. They passed through the Dominican Republic on their way to the United States. “We were able to track down the credit card that was used to purchase the plane tickets,” Charles explained.

“They are former members of Colombia’s special forces. They’re experts, and they’re crooks. The police head continued, “This was a well-planned attack.”

Dimitri Herard, the head of Moise’s personal security detail, was one of the four presidential security officials held in solitary detention at the police headquarters. Brief News from Washington Newsday.