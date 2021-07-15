Haitian police are closing in on the assassination of Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

According to Haitian authorities, the killing of Jovenel Moise by armed mercenaries was organized in the neighboring Dominican Republic, and the slain president’s main bodyguard and three other members of his security detail have been detained.

The apparent ease with which a hit team entered the Haitian president’s home in Port-au-Prince and shot him dead, leaving his bodyguards unharmed, has aroused suspicions that the July 7 incident was an inside job.

Two suspects – both later caught – are seen in a photograph circulating on social media with former Haitian opposition senator Joel John Joseph, who is wanted by police.

The photo was shot while the three was in the Dominican capital conspiring to assassinate Moise, whose body was found peppered with bullets, according to Haitian national police head Leon Charles.

Charles informed reporters, “They met in a hotel in Santo Domingo.” “There are plot architects, a technical recruitment team, and a financial group gathered around the table.”

“Some of the people in the photo, such as Dr. Christian Emmanuel Sanon and James Solages, have already been apprehended,” Charles continued.

Both suspects are of Haitian ancestry. As part of the scheme, police claim Solages collaborated with CTU, a Venezuelan security agency based in Miami.

“The firm’s president, Antonio Emmanuel Intriago Valera, is in the photo,” Charles explained. “He went to Haiti on multiple occasions to plot the assassination.”

According to Charles, the attack was funded by the Florida-based financial services company Worldwide Capital Lending Group, whose CEO Walter Veintemilla is reportedly among the plotters.

Haitian police have murdered three Colombian mercenaries and arrested 18 others.

“There was already a group of four (mercenaries) in the nation. On June 6, the others arrived. They passed through the Dominican Republic on their way to the United States. “We were able to track down the credit card that was used to purchase the plane tickets,” Charles explained.

“They are former members of Colombia’s special forces. They’re experts, and they’re crooks. The police head continued, “This was a well-planned attack.”

Dimitri Herard, the chief of Moise’s personal security detail, and three others were among the four presidential security professionals held in solitary custody at the police headquarters. According to Charles, another 24 people are being investigated.

Haiti has appealed to the United States, which has previously trained Colombian soldiers, for assistance in determining who was behind the assassination.

"A examination of our training databases reveals that a small number of the Colombians seized as part of this inquiry have previously received military training and instruction in the United States."