Haitian cops apprehend an assassination suspect with a ‘political’ motive.

Haitian police stated on Sunday that they had arrested a Haitian national for hiring the shooters who assassinated President Jovenel Moise last week.

“This is a political assassin who arrived in Haiti on a private plane,” stated Leon Charles, the commander of the Haitian National Police.

According to data revealed at a news conference, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a 63-year-old Haitian national, landed in the island nation in June with numerous Colombians.

Several Haitian ministers also attended the meeting.

“The mission then changed,” Charles explained, noting that the original goal had been to apprehend Moise, and the operation had been carried out from within the country.

“Twenty-two more people entered Haiti,” Charles added.

Since Wednesday, eighteen Colombian individuals have been detained. The Haitian police discovered that Sanon had recruited 26 team members through CTU, a Venezuelan security firm based in Florida.

“When we, the cops, stopped these bandits after they committed their crime, the first person one of the attackers called was Charles Emmanuel Sanon.”

“He contacted two other people who we believe are the masterminds of President Jovenel Moise’s assassination,” Charles stated, without revealing the identities of the two other suspects.

The FBI, the State Department, the Justice Department, the National Security Council, and the Department of Homeland Security all arrived in Haiti on Sunday and spoke with the director general of police.

The 28-member hit squad allegedly rushed into Moise’s family home Tuesday night and opened fire on him and his wife, Martine, according to Haitian officials.

The president was assassinated, and his wife was critically injured. She was sent to a hospital in Miami for treatment.

As a result of Moise’s assassination, Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, has descended into turmoil.

The international community has urged the impoverished Caribbean country to hold presidential and legislative elections later this year despite grave uncertainty about its political future.

The US delegation met with the top players in Haiti’s government on Sunday.

“I met with the US delegation, and together we welcomed the Senate resolution naming me as interim president of the Republic,” Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert tweeted late Sunday.

In addition, the group met with interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who stated that he is still in control.

During the efforts to apprehend the Colombian suspected mercenaries, three of whom were slain, no police personnel were hurt.