Hackers snatched $97 million from a Japanese cryptocurrency exchange.

Liquid, a Japanese cryptocurrency exchange, was scrambling on Friday to recover nearly $100 million in stolen assets, the second major heist by hackers in recent days.

In a statement released Thursday, the Tokyo-based company said it had “detected unauthorized access to some of the crypto wallets managed by Liquid.”

“Just over $97 million in cryptoassets have been received by the accounts identified by Liquid as belonging to the thief,” according to Elliptic, a London-based service that helps trace stolen bitcoins.

In a blog post, Elliptic stated, “Our investigators are also assisting Liquid with locating the stolen funds.”

The robbery follows a hacker who stole assets worth $600 million from bitcoin trading company Poly Network last week before gradually returning the funds, claiming the attack was carried out to expose a security issue.

While Liquid examines the impact of the incident, bitcoin withdrawals have been halted. Trading has not been halted.

Cryptocurrencies have grown in popularity as investments in recent years, despite their volatility and concerns about their environmental impact due to the large amount of electricity required to trade them.

Blockchain technology is used by Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currencies to ensure that every transaction is recorded.

In order to hide their tracks, thieves attempting to steal cryptocurrency frequently shift the funds between multiple accounts at breakneck speed — sometimes hundreds of thousands of transactions.

Industry participants, on the other hand, have improved their ability to detect and block stolen currencies.

Due to the help of the crypto community and other exchanges, $16.3 million worth of stolen Ethereum has already been frozen, according to Liquid.