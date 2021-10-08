Hackers And Hate Raid Bots Struggle With Twitch.

Twitch, Amazon’s famous live video streaming site, announced on Thursday that hackers stole data by exploiting a flaw in a server configuration modification.

Records show that top game play streamers made millions of dollars in the previous year, according to a vast cache of confidential Twitch data leaked on the internet.

The hack is yet another setback for Twitch’s cyber defenses, which have struggled to prevent “hate raids” by software “bots” targeting streamers who aren’t white, male, or heterosexual.

“We’ve discovered that certain data was exposed to the internet as a result of an error in a Twitch server configuration modification, which was then accessed by a hostile third party,” the business wrote in a blog post.

“Our teams are attempting to investigate the incident as quickly as possible.”

Twitch has found no evidence that log-in information had been compromised, but as a precaution, all streamer accounts had their access keys reset.

Twitch stated, “We appreciate that this scenario causes concern.”

The break-in was verified Wednesday by the site, which allows users to stream live video game play and commentary.

According to a post on 4Chan, the 125 gigabytes of data included Twitch source code, payout records for streamers, and a digital video game distribution service being developed by Amazon Game Studios.

Personal Twitch user data did not appear to be in the dump, although the scope of the hack was unknown.

According to media sources, the person who shared the wealth of stolen data claimed the break-in was done to create competition in video broadcasting and because the Twitch community “is a horrible toxic quagmire.”

Last month, users of Twitch, the world’s largest video game streaming website, organized a virtual walkout to protest racist, sexist, and homophobic abuse on the network.

For many Twitch streamers who are not white or straight, the occurrence of “hate raids” — torrents of abuse — has made the platform increasingly unpleasant.

The service is suing two users in federal court in the United States, accusing them of planning “hate raids.”

The site is seeking unspecified monetary damages from the pair, who are described as a Netherlands resident behind the CruzzControl account and a Vienna resident behind the CreatineOverdose account in the case.

According to the filing, hate raid targets were frequently streamers from marginalized groups, such as racial minorities or members of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the filing, hate raid targets were frequently streamers from marginalized groups, such as racial minorities or members of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the lawsuit, "Defendants assault these streamers by flooding their chat rooms with bot-powered Twitch accounts that spew racist, sexist, and homophobic words and content."