Gurnah, a Tanzanian-born novelist, has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Abdulrazak Gurnah, a Tanzanian-born novelist, won the Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday for his uncompromising portrayal of colonialism’s ravages and the agony of the refugee experience.

Gurnah, 72, was born on the Tanzanian island of Zanzibar but fled to England as a refugee in the late 1960s to avoid revolution. He is the fifth African to win the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Gurnah was honored by the Swedish Academy “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the impacts of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents,” according to the Swedish Academy.

Anders Olsson, the head of the Nobel committee, said his writings had a special resonance with the 82 million people expected to leave conflicts, persecution, and violence in 2020.

Gurnah said he was taken aback when he received the call from the Swedish Academy, according to the Nobel Prize website.

He said, “I assumed it was a joke.” “These things are normally discussed for weeks ahead of time… so it wasn’t something on my thoughts,” he explained.

He’s written ten books and a collection of short stories.

“For many, many people in Europe and around the world, his thoughts are incredibly interesting right now,” Olsson told reporters.

Gurnah has “strived to escape the prevalent longing for a more pristine pre-colonial Africa in all of his work,” according to the Academy.

It went on to say that his wandering characters “find themselves in a gap between cultures and continents, between a life that was and a life that is emerging; it is an uneasy position that can never be reconciled.”

The issue of the refugee’s disruption runs throughout his writing, with an emphasis on identity and self-image, as shown in his 1996 novel “Admiring Silence” and his 2001 novel “By the Sea.”

Tanzania’s triumph on Thursday was hailed as a “success” for the country and the continent.

On Twitter, the government’s chief spokeswoman remarked, “You have surely done honour to your profession; your win is for Tanzania and Africa.”

Gurnah called on Europe to consider African refugees as people who “came out of necessity” and “quite frankly… have something to give” after his victory.

“They don’t show up with nothing. There are a lot of talented, energetic people who want to help “In an interview with the Nobel Foundation, Gurnah stated.

Gurnah’s Swedish publisher was similarly caught off guard by the news.

“I believe I once overheard someone say that his writings were Nobel-worthy. But I didn’t think he’d receive it “TT, a Swedish news agency, quoted Henrik Celander as saying.

Gurnah, who was born in 1948, fled Zanzibar in 1968 during the country's revolution.