Gulf nations bet on AI with robots and big data.

The presence of robots at Dubai’s hi-tech Expo site may be a hint of things to come in the Gulf, where new cities are being created from the ground up with artificial intelligence at its core.

The 5G-enabled Expo, which spans an area twice the size of Monaco, will continue to serve as a “city of the future” and technology hub, according to the Expo’s chief, who spoke to AFP before the event’s grand inauguration last month.

However, the $7 billion project, which includes robots that greet tourists and can be used to place food orders, is not unique in the affluent Gulf, where petrodollars are being poured into a post-oil future.

Saudi Arabia is spending $500 billion on NEOM, a brand new, next-generation Red Sea tech hub that will provide ultra-connectivity to a population of one million or more, and is testing flying taxis.

Other Saudi ventures, such as the Red Sea Project, a new tourism region that will use smart technology to monitor environmental impacts and visitor movements, are also based on AI.

According to analysts, the Gulf monarchies are willing to make a major commitment on AI because they see the need to diversify their economies away from fossil fuels and become more involved in tech, tourism, and other areas.

“You’ve got really forward-thinking, risk-loving leadership that recognizes the need to transform,” said Kaveh Vessali, a partner at PwC Middle East.

“I believe that is the polar opposite of what I observe in the rest of the world.”

Artificial intelligence courses at Bahraini elementary schools, the UAE’s plans for automated delivery drones, and Dubai’s goal of automating 25% of all transportation by 2030 are all examples of the Gulf’s technological ambitions.

According to PwC, the Middle East is expected to get only 2% of the estimated $15.7 trillion global AI economy by 2030.

Analysts believe the Gulf states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are playing the long game, positioning themselves to leapfrog global players.

According to PwC, the Middle East AI market is growing at a rate of 20 to 34 percent per year, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia leading the way, with AI accounting for more than 10% of each country’s GDP by 2030.

“Nations have the luxury of being more strategic,” Vessali added, citing the Gulf governments’ 20- and 50-year plans as examples.

He goes on to say, “This is unheard of a) in the private sector, and b) in the West.”

