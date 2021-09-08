Guinea’s vast bauxite reserves are highlighted by the coup.

The most recent coup in the bauxite-rich region Guinea is resonating throughout the aluminum market, while analysts believe the global supply system looks to be unaffected for the time being.

Aluminum prices, already supported by a steady economic recovery, reached $2,800 per tonne on Wednesday after the coup, reaching a 13-year high.

Here’s why Guinea is such an important market player:

Guinea, a country with a population of 13 million people, has the world’s greatest reserves of bauxite, a reddish or grey rock that is mined into aluminum oxide and then smelted into aluminum.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the West African country has estimated bauxite deposits of 7.4 billion tonnes, or almost a fourth of the global total.

Guinea produced 82 million tonnes of bauxite last year, with both domestic and foreign companies contributing.

Only Australia, which possesses the world’s second-largest reserves, ahead of Vietnam and Brazil, has more.

According to raw materials consultant CRU, China imports about half of its needs from Guinea, despite having seven times the reserves of Guinea. This has increased in recent years “following the degradation in quantity and quality of domestic bauxite sources.”

According to the World Bank’s Macro Poverty Outlook, Guinea’s mining sector, which includes gold and diamonds, is critical to the country’s economy, accounting for 15% of GDP and roughly 80% of exports.

Aside from any short-term supply disruptions, observers believe the coup will have no long-term consequences.

Despite the lack of clarity on the direction of the country’s mining policy and who would handle the government’s portfolio, Eric Humphery-Smith, Africa analyst at risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft, believes that miners will be able to continue operating.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the coup leader, sought to reassure business partners and foreign investors in one of his first statements following the weekend takeover.

Guinea will “uphold all of its pledges (and) mining agreements,” he declared on Monday, adding that “maritime frontiers will remain open for export activity.”

“The new administration stated that bauxite production is vital to the country and that it should continue as before. If safety can be maintained, I don’t expect serious interruptions in production and exports,” Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann told AFP.

Nonetheless, Humphery-Smith warned that a future Guinean government would try to renegotiate contracts or expropriate foreign-owned mine assets, albeit in a “minor” way.

Foreign operators in Guinea are keeping a careful eye on the volatility, despite Doumbouya’s pledges, they say. Brief News from Washington Newsday.