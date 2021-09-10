Guinea’s suspension by the African Union is based on the arrival of mediators.

Guinea’s ruling military came under international pressure on Friday, with the African Union suspending the country for the coup last weekend and West African envoys arriving to settle the conflict.

Guinea has already been suspended by ECOWAS after special forces led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya seized control and imprisoned President Alpha Conde on Sunday.

The African Union (AU) followed suit on Friday, stating that the country has been “suspended from all AU activities and decision-making bodies.”

ECOWAS – the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States – mediators also arrived in Conakry on Friday, according to AFP journalists.

The delegation includes the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, as well as the foreign ministers of Nigeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso, and Togo.

According to a diplomat who requested anonymity, the envoys met with junta member Colonel Balla Samoura in a hotel in Conakry and are scheduled to leave the city on Friday evening.

The increased pressure on Guinea comes amid growing concerns about democratic backsliding in West Africa, where strongmen are becoming more common.

Guinea’s coup has attracted comparisons with Mali, which has had two coups since August last year, both led by Colonel Assimi Goita, a former special forces leader.

ECOWAS demanded Conde’s “immediate and unconditional release” on Wednesday.

It further ordered that security personnel “maintain a constitutional stance” and called for a “rapid return to constitutional order.”

Guinea should “quickly restore democracy,” according to the US embassy in Conakry.

Guinea’s putschists have formed the CNRD, a junta that has deposed the government and suspended the constitution.

Doumbouya went on television hours after the coup, accusing the Conde government of “endemic corruption” and “trampling on citizens’ rights.”

He has stated that he will begin talks to create a new administration, but it is unclear when or in what form these conversations will take place.

When confronted with a similar situation in Mali last year, ECOWAS imposed economic sanctions, which were later lifted after the country’s ruling military agreed to restore civilian authority.

Conde, who became Guinea’s first democratically elected president in 2010 and was re-elected in 2015, has been the subject of public unrest in the country for months, owing to the country’s economy’s stagnation and Conde’s leadership.

Conde, on the other hand, pushed through a new constitution last year that will let him to seek for a third term in October 2020.

The move provoked widespread protests, with scores of demonstrators slain. Conde not only won the election, but also the political battle. Brief News from Washington Newsday.