Guinea’s Junta Reaffirms Business Commitments and Promises to Form a “Union” Government.

On Monday, the colonel who led Guinea’s coup promised investors that the country’s newest coup would have no impact on business deals and offered to form a “government of national union” to supervise the country’s political transition.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya promised there would be no “witch hunt” against members of the past government in a speech delivered the day after his soldiers detained the 83-year-old president, ushering in a new chapter in Guinea’s long history of unrest.

“Activities in the country are going as normal,” Doumbouya said, referring to the mining industry, which is the economy’s backbone.

Guinea will “uphold all of its promises (and) mining agreements,” he said, emphasizing the country’s “commitment to grant preferential treatment to foreign investment.”

Doumbouya addressed previous ministers and institutional leaders who had been called to hear him speak while dressed in a military uniform.

He also stated that “a consultation” would be held to “establish the broad contours” of the political transition.

“A government of national union would be constituted to guide the transition,” he stated, without specifying how long the consultation or handover would take.

President Alpha Conde, a longtime advocate of democracy who is facing rising criticism for circumventing constitutional limits on presidential stay, was arrested by Doumbouya’s special troops on Sunday.

Within hours, the military stated that the challenged constitution would be scrapped, enforced a curfew, dissolved the government, and appointed military officials to replace top governors and other senior officials.

For months, public discontent has been building over the economy’s stagnation as a result of the Covid crisis, as well as Conde’s leadership as Guinea’s first democratically elected president in 2010.

He was re-elected five years later, but in 2020, he stirred outrage by forcing through constitutional revisions that let him to serve a two-term maximum.

On Sunday, Doumbouya appeared on national television draped in the national flag, accusing the administration of “endemic corruption” and “theft of citizens’ rights.”

Imprisoned members of the FNDC, which organized rallies against Conde’s constitutional revisions, will be released on Monday, according to the organisation.

Conde was shown lounging on a sofa surrounded by troops in a video released to AFP by the putschists on Sunday.

He declined to answer a soldier’s question about whether he had been mistreated while dressed in a rumpled shirt and jeans.

Guinea’s 13 million inhabitants are among the world’s poorest, despite the fact that their country is rich in minerals ranging from bauxite and iron ore to gold and diamonds.

