Guinea’s Junta claims that the former president is at home with his wife.

Guinea’s junta declared Monday that former president Alpha Conde had been moved to his wife’s home in the capital, revealing his whereabouts after months of keeping him incommunicado.

Conde, 83, was the country’s leader for over 11 years before being deposed in a military coup on September 5.

The junta said Conde was presently at home in the Conakry suburbs with his wife, Hadja Djene Kaba Conde, in a statement broadcast on state television.

It was unclear whether Conde was under house arrest or had any other restrictions imposed on him.

The junta, known as the National Rally Committee for Development (CNRD), stated in a statement that it “would continue to offer the former head of state with care worthy of his rank, free of any national or international pressure.”

Individual coup leaders had been sanctioned by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which requested Conde’s “unconditional release.”

Guinea was also expelled from ECOWAS, which demanded that elections be held within six months.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the country’s new strongman, was sworn in as interim president last month.

While Doumbouya has promised to restore civilian control after the elections, he has thus far declined to commit to a transition timetable.

Conde, a former French legionnaire, was accused of corruption and tyranny by the 41-year-old former French legionnaire.

So far, the military junta has disbanded the government and replaced ministries, governors, and prefects with hand-picked administrators and soldiers.

Conde, Guinea’s first democratically elected president, triggered large protests last year when he amended the constitution to allow himself to run for a third term.

Conde was re-elected, but his critics called the election a fraud.