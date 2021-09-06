Guinea’s future is uncertain after coup leaders demanded talks.

Guinea, a West African country, awaited news on its future on Monday, when a new military junta summoned the outgoing cabinet a day after deposing the president.

Outgoing ministers and institutional leaders were summoned to parliament in Conakry at 1100 GMT by elite forces led by Lieutenant-colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

They cautioned, “Any failure to attend will be regarded a rebellion.”

The impoverished and violent West African country was thrown into chaos again on Sunday when special forces detained 83-year-old President Alpha Conde, declared the constitution to be nullified, and imposed a curfew.

According to the junta, land borders have been closed, the government has been dissolved, and top governors and other senior bureaucrats have been replaced by the military.

Discontent had been increasing for months over Guinea’s economy’s stagnation due to the Covid crisis and Conde’s leadership, who became Guinea’s first democratically elected president in 2010.

He was re-elected five years later, but in 2020, he aroused outrage by rushing through constitutional changes that let him to avoid a two-term restriction.

On Sunday, Doumbouya appeared on national television draped in the national flag, accusing the administration of “endemic corruption” and “theft of citizens’ rights.”

The coup leader declared, “We are no longer going to leave politics to one man; we are going to entrust politics to the people.”

“Guinea is a lovely country. We don’t have to rape Guinea any longer; all we have to do now is make love to her.”

He promised to have a “national consultation to begin an inclusive and peaceful transition.”

Imprisoned members of the FNDC, which organized rallies against Conde’s constitutional revisions, will be released on Monday, according to the organisation.

Conde was shown lounging on a sofa surrounded by troops in a video released to AFP by the putschists on Sunday.

He sat on a sofa, wearing a rumpled shirt and jeans, refusing to answer a soldier’s query about whether he had been mistreated.

Guinea’s 13 million inhabitants are among the world’s poorest, despite the fact that their country is rich in minerals ranging from bauxite and iron ore to gold and diamonds.

Since proclaiming independence from France in 1958, it has rarely experienced stability, and violent repression has been entrenched.

In the closing years of his presidency, Conde was accused of pursuing the same road toward authoritarianism.

During protests opposing his attempt for a third term, dozens of people were killed, and hundreds more were jailed.

He was elected president last year, defeating his major rival Cellou Dalein Diallo and other opposition politicians in polls. Brief News from Washington Newsday.