Guinea’s coup leader has been sworn in as interim president.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who spearheaded Guinea’s coup last month, was sworn in as interim president on Friday, promising to uphold the country’s international obligations while it transitions to civilian administration.

Doumbouya, who led the September 5 ouster of President Alpha Conde, was sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Mamadou Sylla for an indefinite transition time.

The new temporary president pledged that neither he nor any other junta member will run in any future elections that the military vowed to hold after the transition phase.

His administration’s goal is to “refound the state” by creating a new constitution, combating corruption, overhauling the electoral system, and holding “free, credible, and transparent” elections, according to him.

When he was sworn in, he mentioned nothing about how long he would be interim leader.

In addition, the incoming president pledged to “respect all national and international commitments to which the country has subscribed.”

The new national leader, who wore a beige dress uniform, a red beret, and black spectacles, also promised to “loyally protect national sovereignty” and to “consolidate democratic successes, secure the fatherland’s independence, and the integrity of the national territory.”

On the eve of a state holiday commemorating the country’s declaration of independence from France in 1958, the ceremony was held at the Mohammed-V palace in Conakry.

According to a design released by the junta on Monday, Doumbouya would serve as interim president until the country is returned to civilian authority. The blueprint does not provide a date.

The ousting of 83-year-old President Conde on September 5 was the latest episode of upheaval in one of Africa’s most unpredictable countries.

Conde was re-elected in 2015 after becoming Guinea’s first democratically elected president in 2010.

However, he pushed through a contentious new constitution last year that allows him to run for a third term in October 2020.

The move provoked widespread protests, with scores of demonstrators slain. Conde was re-elected, although the opposition claimed the election was rigged.

The “charter,” which was unveiled on Monday, promises that a new constitution will be prepared and elections will be held in a “free, democratic, and transparent” manner, but it does not specify how long the transition will last.

The transitional president will be “head of state and supreme chief of the armed forces… (and) establishes the policies of the Nation,” according to the paper, and will have the right to appoint and fire an interim prime minister.

The president, on the other hand, will not be allowed to be.