Guinea’s army seizes power and detains the president.

Guinean special forces took power in a coup on Sunday, detaining the president and imposing an indefinite curfew over the impoverished west African country.

In a video given to AFP, a uniformed officer flanked by soldiers with assault guns declared, “After taking the president, we have chosen to dissolve the constitution.”

Guinea’s land and air borders had been closed, and the government had been disbanded, according to the officer.

The putschists had previously handed AFP a video of President Alpha Conde lounging on a sofa surrounded by troops. The 83-year-old general refused to answer a soldier’s query about whether he had been treated unfairly.

The junta declared a statewide curfew “until further notice” later Sunday, announcing that Conde’s cabinet ministers will meet at 11:00 a.m. (1100 GMT) on Monday.

The announcement went on to say that any failure to attend would be considered a revolt.

The military will replace the country’s governors and other key executives, according to the statement.

Members of the junta wore berets and fatiques for their appearance on state television, but no weapons were shown.

The country, which has a population of 13 million people and is one of the poorest in the world despite having enormous natural resources, has long been plagued by political unrest.

Residents in Conakry’s Kaloum area, the government sector, reported hearing heavy gunfire earlier Sunday.

The unrest may have started with the dismissal of a senior commander in the special forces, prompting some of their highly trained men to rebel, according to a Western diplomat in Conakry who declined to be named.

This account could not be independently verified by AFP.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the chief of Guinea’s military special forces, emerged on national television wrapped in the national flag, stating the coup was spurred by government “mismanagement.”

Doumbouya stated, “We are no longer going to leave politics to one guy; we are going to entrust politics to the people.”

“Guinea is a lovely country. We don’t need to rape Guinea any longer; all we have to do now is make love to her,” he added.

In a tweet, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres denounced the coup and demanded Conde’s immediate release.

The African Union’s chairman, DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, and the head of its executive body, former Chadian Prime Minister Moussa Faki Mahamat, both criticized it and demanded that Conde be released immediately.

If Guinea’s constitutional order is not restored, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has warned penalties through its acting president, Ghana’s leader Nana Akufo-Addo.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, demanded it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.