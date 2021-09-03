Guam has halted vacation-and-vaccine tours due to an increase in virus cases.

Due to an increase in viral cases, the US Pacific territory of Guam has discontinued a program that allowed overseas travelers to receive a Covid-19 immunization while on vacation in the sun.

The Guam Visitors Bureau has put an end to the “Air V&V” – vacation and vaccination – program, which was launched in July in an attempt to resurrect the island’s pandemic-ravaged tourism business.

With 910 confirmed instances of the highly transmissible Delta form in the last week, infection counts that once made Guam a desirable destination have soared.

Health authorities have ruled out a link between the vaccine program and the Delta outbreak, pointing out that it was implemented with rigorous testing and safety procedures.

“There is no indication that Air V&V contributed to the surge,” said Hoa Nguyen, the governor’s former main medical advisor.

“We are more afraid of tourists than they are of us.”

Carl Gutierrez, head of the Guam Visitors Bureau, claimed that all of the program’s visitors were from Taiwan, with the most recent arriving on August 22.

“There are no more announced Taiwan flights because Taiwan is the only organized Air V&V,” he told AFP.

“Both Lion Travel and Eva Airlines started charter flights for longer periods of time. We were supposed to be wrapping up these talks when we hit rock bottom.”

Last week, Guam tightened its Covid-19 containment measures, closing schools and restricting public meetings.

Businesses can continue to function at full capacity, but only those who have been vaccinated are allowed into pubs, restaurants, and other public places.

Since the commencement of the pandemic, more than 10,000 Covid-19 cases and 150 deaths have been reported on the island of 170,000 people.