GSK-Medicago Announces Positive Covid Vaccine Trial Results.

Although the experiments were conducted before the Omicron version appeared, GlaxoSmithKline and Medicago stated on Tuesday that they had found encouraging results with a prospective Covid-19 vaccine in a large-scale trial.

“The overall vaccination efficacy rate against all variations of SARS-COV-2 was 71 percent,” the two companies said in a statement, referring to the novel coronavirus by its technical name.

Furthermore, against the “globally dominant Delta variation,” it was 75.3 percent effective.

The Omicron variation, however, was not circulating at the time of the study, which included 24,000 individuals from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

The figures are not comparable to existing vaccine studies, the majority of which were conducted while the original viral strain was still in circulation.

“No significant adverse events were recorded during the study, and reactogenicity (side effects) was generally mild to moderate and temporary, with symptoms lasting on average one to three days,” the businesses added.

Only a few serious virus infections were found among the study participants, all of whom were in the placebo group rather than the vaccine group.

Medicago claims that its vaccine, which stimulates the immune system by using particles that mimic the features of viruses, is based on plants.

“The virus-like particles are non-infectious and unable to replicate because they lack core genetic material,” the business explained.

“Medicago will seek regulatory approval from Health Canada as part of its rolling submission as soon as possible,” GSK and Medicago announced, despite the fact that “the vaccine candidate has not yet been licensed by any regulatory body.”

They’ve also applied for permission from the US and British governments.

GSK is working on potential vaccinations with Sanofi, CureVac, and SK Bioscience in France, as well as developing potential treatments for Covid-19 with Sanofi, CureVac, and SK Bioscience in Germany.

Last Monday, British regulators approved one of the treatments, a monoclonal antibody therapy developed in collaboration with Vir Biotechnology of California.