Growing Inequality Gaps in the Face of a Pandemic Are ‘Unacceptable,’ Says Harris.

According to US Vice President Kamala Harris, the globe must work together to bridge inequality gaps on topics like as poverty, health, and gender inclusion, which have only widened as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said “no single nation” could be relied on to deal with these difficulties alone, just a week after President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment program was ratified by the US Congress.

She told President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders at the Paris Peace Forum that inequality disparities had closed and widened throughout human history, but “the inequalities have clearly widened throughout this pandemic.”

“Globally, extreme poverty is on the rise — as is extreme wealth,” she said, adding that “progress on gender equality” and a child’s right to an education are “under danger.”

“The disparities have widened in almost every way. We are witnessing a major growth in inequality, and we must prepare to tackle this challenge.” “Why is it that 1% of the world’s population currently owns 45% of the world’s wealth? Why does one out of every four people on the planet lack access to safe drinking water at home?” “We cannot be conscious of these differences and simply accept them,” said Harris, who is in France for a big multi-day visit aimed at improving tensions with America’s oldest ally.

“We must agree that these widening inequities are unacceptable,” she continued, “and we must commit to work together to close them.”

“The fact is that no single country can combat inequality on its own. A global task of this magnitude and magnitude necessitates global cooperation.” In his speech to the conference, Macron reiterated her worries, delivering a harsh warning about the importance of demography, which showed starkly contrasting trends in the north and south of the globe.

“We can’t have a north that’s getting older and healthier, and a south that’s producing more and more children with such limited opportunities,” he said.

“Unless we put demographics — and the imbalances it causes — at the core of our economic and investment strategies,” Macron added, “this will only create friction.”