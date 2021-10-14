Ground Turkey Products Sold at Kroger’s and BJ’s Stores May Contain Plastic Pieces, according to a Butterball recall.

Butterball, based in North Carolina, is recalling about 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products owing to the possibility of foreign matter contamination.

The problem was discovered after customers reported finding fragments of blue plastic “embedded” in raw ground turkey manufactured by EST. 7345, according to a statement released by the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Wednesday.

The recalled products were marketed under the Kroger and Farm to Family brand names, according to Butterball, and at “certain” BJ’s and Kroger retail locations.

The 2.5-pound trays of “Farm to Family Butterball all natural Ground Turkey” sold at BJ’s stores with a case code of 50211271 and a “sell or freeze by” date of 10/18/2021, as well as the 3-pound tray of “Kroger Ground Turkey” with a case code of 50211271 and a “sell or freeze by” date of 10/17/2021, are being recalled.

The Butterball website has graphics on how to find the UPC codes and timestamps to look for on the tray, as well as UPC codes and timestamps to look for. Meanwhile, photographs of the labels of the impacted products can be found here.

According to the FSIS, these recalled items were manufactured on September 28 and feature “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were distributed throughout the United States.

“It’s important to highlight that this recall does not affect any other Butterball products, and the current investigation suggests that this does not pose a food safety danger as defined by FDA regulation,” Butterball said.

So far, no injuries have been reported as a result of consuming the recalled ground turkey products. Anyone who is concerned about a sickness or injury, however, should contact their healthcare physician, according to the FSIS.

“Butterball is working closely with the United States Department of Agriculture to ensure that impacted products are removed from retail locations,” Butterball said. “However, if you have recently purchased tray pack ground turkey identified above, we ask that you check your refrigerator or freezer for these specific products.”

Those who still have an impacted product should not consume it and should instead dispose of it or return it to the store where it was purchased. Call the company’s consumer hotline at 1-800-288-8372, ext. 6 if you have any questions concerning the recall.