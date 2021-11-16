Ground Beef Recall 2021: Plastic Contamination Causes Beef Patties To Be Recalled

Shamrock Foods Company, doing business as Gold Canyon Meat Company, has issued a recall for their raw ground beef patties owing to a probable contamination concern involving hard, white plastic that may have gotten into the meat by accident.

Nearly 6,876 pounds of raw ground beef patties with the lot code 29421 were recalled on Oct. 21. Inside the USDA mark of inspection on the recalled meat is the establishment number EST 6239.

The tainted raw ground beef patties were delivered to Arizona and California restaurants.

The following products are affected by the recall:Gold Canyon Meat Company said it found the problem after receiving reports from restaurant employees regarding hard, white plastic in the beef patties during preparation.

Restaurants are warned to look for the recalled patties in their refrigerators and freezers. They should not be served and should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Sandy Kelly, Shamrock Foods’ vice president of corporate relations, can be reached at 480-564-6047 or by email at Sandy [email protected] with questions about the recall.

According to the company, no adverse reactions have been reported as a result of eating the recalled meat.

Those who are concerned about harm or illness as a result of the recalled items should contact their healthcare provider, according to Gold Canyon Meat.