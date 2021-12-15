Grindr is fined a record amount in Norway for sharing user data.

Grindr, a dating app, was fined more than six million euros by Norwegian authorities on Wednesday for illegally exchanging users’ personal data with third parties.

The fine of 65 million Norwegian kroner ($7.2 million, 6.3 million euros) is the largest in the country’s history for such a case.

Tobias Judin, head of the Norwegian Data Protection Authority’s (DPA) international department, stated, “Our conclusion is that Grindr has disclosed user data to third parties for behavioural advertising without a legal basis.”

Grindr, which bills itself as the “world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people,” has been accused of sharing GPS coordinates, elements of its users’ profiles such as age or sex, and the mere fact that they use the app, all of which could indicate their sexual orientation.

According to the Norwegian DPA, the absence of clear information about this practice provided to users, as well as their explicit permission on this issue, contradicts the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) implemented by the European Union in 2018.

“We believe that data revealing a person’s status as a Grindr user strongly indicates that they are a member of a sexual minority,” the DPA said, adding that this deserves special protection under the GDPR.

DPA informed Grindr in January that it may face a fine of 100 million kroner, or approximately 10% of its global turnover, if it did not clarify its stance by February 15.

Grindr said that the crimes were committed before April 2020, when the app’s terms of service were amended.

The corporation has three weeks to file an appeal against the ruling.

