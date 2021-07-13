Grief and rage as a fire destroys a Covid unit in Iraq, killing 64 people.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah was engulfed in grief and anger as a fire erupted through a Covid isolation unit, killing 64 people and injuring hundreds more.

The disastrous fire in the city’s Al-Hussein Hospital on Monday evening, which medics claimed was caused by the explosion of oxygen canisters, was Iraq’s second in three months.

“Sixty-four (corpses) were retrieved, 39 of which were identified and handed over to their families,” a forensic science department source told AFP.

“Medical professionals and relatives of victims are having trouble identifying the rest of the remains,” the source said, adding that the death toll could grow since more bodies are believed to be buried beneath the wreckage.

A hundred people were also injured as a result of the fire.

Angry protestors gathered on Tuesday, as the first of the funerals was held, to vent their fury at provincial authorities they blame for the killings, according to an AFP correspondent.

A joint funeral for six members of one family who died in the conflagration was performed in Al-Dawaya, east of Nasiriyah.

A joint funeral was performed at Al-Nasr, north of the city, for two brothers and two sisters who were among the dead.

A pensioner who attended the funeral in Al-Nasr, Abbas Agil, said the mourners’ screams were laced with fury directed at provincial authorities whom they accuse of corruption and neglect.

Hundreds of teenage protestors in Nasiriyah shut down private hospitals to persuade officials to open the doors of a newly constructed public hospital in the southern city.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Khademi inaugurated the fresh new hospital, which was built by a Turkish company, last month. However, the hospital and its almost 400 beds have yet to be made available to patients.

Graffiti with the words “Closed – on the instructions of the people” was spray-painted on the entrance of a private hospital, according to photos published on social media.

Nasiriyah was dubbed the “hub of the rebellion” in late 2019, at the height of the countrywide anti-government rallies.

One youthful protester told AFP, “The state must take the appropriate measures… to tackle the corrupt.”

He stated that those involved must be held “accountable… in transparent investigations that demonstrate to the public that it (the state) is serious about putting an end to these tragedies.”

Iraqi President Barham Salih blamed the “catastrophe” at Al-Hussein Hospital on “chronic corruption and mismanagement that undervalues the lives of Iraqis,” according to a tweet he sent on Tuesday.

Salih recalled a fire in Baghdad's Covid-19 hospital in April, which killed 82 people and injured 110 others.