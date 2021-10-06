Greens vs. Tech Security – And Profit – in Spain’s Rare Earths

Spain’s untapped rare earths are inflaming tensions between mining firms and environmentalists and farmers, who fear that exploiting the minerals, which are deemed necessary for a high-tech, low-carbon economy, would have disastrous consequences.

Despite their name, the group of 17 minerals is widely spread over the world, but at such low concentrations that extracting even modest amounts necessitates the processing of massive amounts of ore.

Despite this, they are used in a variety of high-tech and cutting-edge items, including wind turbines and electric vehicles, as well as smart phones, medical gadgets, and missile guidance systems.

With China’s stranglehold on global supply and demand skyrocketing to fulfill the transition to a low-carbon economy, political pressure – and financial incentive – to prioritize strategic interests over environmental concerns is increasing.

“After Finland, Spain has the highest concentration of rare earths in Europe. Vicente Gutierrez Peinador, head of the National Confederation of Mining and Metallurgy Companies, stated, “There is real promise” (Confedem).

Because China imports 98% of the rare earths used in the EU, Brussels has recently urged member states to improve their own extraction capabilities.

According to the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain, Spain’s reserves are estimated to be 70,000 tonnes.

“This is not much on a worldwide basis, but it is substantial on a European scale,” said Roberto Martinez, the institute’s head of mineral resources.

And it’s enough to pique investors’ interest as the demand for minerals continues to rise.

Confedem’s Peinador stated, “It is an opportunity for Spain, but also for Europe.”

According to Martinez, “two locations in particular are deemed interesting: one in Monte Galineiro, Galicia,” and the other in the province of Ciudad Real, Castilla y Leon.

So yet, only the 240-hectare (590-acre) Matamulas site in Ciudad Real has received a mining permit.

Monazite, an ore containing rare earth minerals such as thorium, lanthanum, and cerium, is abundant at the site.

The project, however, has been halted: the region denied a mining licence requested by Madrid-based Quantum Mineria in 2019 because to environmental concerns.

Elena Solis, coordinator for mining problems at the NGO Ecologists in Action, said, “This deposit is located in an area of exceptional environmental significance” between two protected zones.

It would entail “moving an unbelievable amount of earth, putting the entire area at risk,” according to Solis, who also mentioned the “enormous amount of water” required. Brief News from Washington Newsday.