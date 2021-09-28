Greece will purchase French warships as part of an EU defense boost.

President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the agreement as a big boost for the EU’s defense aspirations. France and Greece inked a multibillion-euro deal on Tuesday for Athens to buy three French warships.

The memorandum of agreement for the purchase of the Belharra frigates was signed less than two weeks after Australia cancelled a commitment to buy French submarines as part of a new defence pact with the United Kingdom and the United States.

Following a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Elysee Palace, Macron said that Greece would purchase the three frigates from France as part of a broader “strategic relationship” between the two countries to safeguard their common Mediterranean interests.

Macron described the agreement as “an bold first step toward European strategic autonomy.”

According to press accounts, he dubbed Athens’ decision to buy the Belharra ships “a vote of confidence” in France’s defense industry, despite competition from the American firm Lockheed Martin.

The agreement also sends a strong message from Paris following its recent loss of a multibillion-euro submarine contract to Australia, which declared it would instead acquire nuclear-powered submarines from the United States.

Macron stated, “It contributes to European security and the consolidation of Europe’s strategic autonomy and sovereignty, as well as to international peace and security.”

The French president has long argued that Europe must strengthen its own defense capabilities and become less reliant on the US, even warning that NATO was on the verge of dying.

“Today is a watershed moment in the history of Greece and France. Mitsotakis stated, “We have resolved to upgrade our bilateral defensive cooperation.”

The agreement, he claimed, includes “mutual assistance” and “joint action at all levels,” as well as the potential to buy a fourth frigate.

The sum of the purchase was not disclosed, although the ships are expected to be delivered beginning in 2024.

The agreement did not include the sale of any French Gowind corvettes, as had been speculated in Greek media.

“France’s construction of this cutting-edge technology contributes to an ambitious European defense,” French Defense Minister Florence Parly stated.

Despite the tensions between the EU and Washington following the Australia submarines issue, Mitsotakis maintained that the French contract will not hinder talks on extending a long-standing defense cooperation agreement between Greece and Washington.

According to him, the deal is "not adversarial" to the Greek-American connection, emphasizing how "France stood by us during terrible times."