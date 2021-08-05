Greece is fighting a fire near an ancient Olympic site.

As the country swelters in a record-breaking heatwave, Greek firemen tried to put out two big fires raging near Olympia and on the island of Evia on Thursday.

Near the old archeological site, the birthplace of the Olympic games, on the Peloponnese peninsula, more than 170 firefighters, around 50 trucks, six helicopters, and water-bombing aircraft were deployed.

“The fire’s front is currently headed towards Lalas,” a wooded hilly area to the north west of Olympia,” local official Nektarios Farmakis told the ANA news agency, after damaging roughly 20 dwellings.

The day before, Olympia, which is usually swarming with tourists at this time of year, as well as six adjacent villages, were evacuated.

A fire on Evia, about 200 kilometers (120 miles) east of Athens, was also being fought by a comparable number of firemen.

The fire engulfed a monastery and a dozen settlements on the island, destroying at least 150 homes.

According to ANA, two additional villages were evacuated early on Thursday.

Giannis Tsapourniotis, the mayor of Mantoudi, said the fire was spreading on four fronts, one of which was particularly difficult to contain near the Saint David Monastery, which was evacuated on Wednesday.

Strong winds and limited visibility owing to the dense smoke made it difficult for firefighting planes to approach the blazes on Thursday, according to ANA.

The fire department stated on Thursday that it had to deal with 92 forest fires in the last 24 hours, up from 118 the day before.

Nikos Hardalias, deputy minister for civil protection, told journalists, “We’re fighting a titanic war.” “The toughest part is still to come.”

In neighboring Turkey, the deadliest fires in at least a decade have killed eight people and forced hundreds of people to flee famous vacation destinations in the south.

Experts have cautioned that as the world warms, the frequency and intensity of wildfires would increase.