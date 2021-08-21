Grace makes landfall as a major hurricane in Mexico.

Early Saturday, Hurricane Grace crashed into Mexico for the second time as a severe Category Three hurricane, threatening significant flooding and mudslides, according to US experts.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, the storm made landfall at Tecolutla in the state of Veracruz, with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour) (NHC).

On the Saffir-Simpson scale, Category Three is the third highest of five classifications.

A hurricane warning was in force for the coast between Puerto Veracruz and Cabo Rojo.

Grace is forecast to weaken quickly as it advances inland over the mountains of central Mexico later today, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter that almost 8,000 civil defense members, troops, and electrical board workers were ready to deal with the storm’s aftermath.

Residents in at-risk areas should “take refuge in high locations with relatives and in shelters,” he advised.

Veracruz officials said they had constructed 200 storm shelters and planned to open another 2,000 if required.

As the storm pounded heavy rain on the hilly terrain, Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia warned of the potential of flooding and mudslides.

Civil protection national coordinator Laura Velazquez indicated that members of the Mexican military forces were ready to deploy if needed to safeguard residents.

Most routes in Veracruz, which is crisscrossed by multiple rivers, have been closed by authorities.

Workers along the coast boarded up store windows, fishermen pulled their boats ashore, and residents secured their houses after stocking up on canned food and water in anticipation for the storm.

“We will go practically a week without fishing,” Isabel Pastrana Vazquez, the leader of Veracruz’s federation of fisheries cooperatives, said.

“We’ll be affecting about 35,000 fisherman since we won’t be able to go out. “There will be a swell and rain,” he predicted.

Heavy rains in Mexico this weekend, according to the NHC, will cause “severe flash and urban flooding as well as mudslides.”

It stated a “severe storm surge” near the shore will be accompanied by “large and destructive waves.”

More than 6,000 tourists and residents were evacuated to storm shelters across the southeastern state of Quintana Roo earlier this week after the hurricane hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

The hurricane hit near Tulum, which is known for its Mayan temples, and drenched a line of Caribbean beach resorts.

According to Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin, the cyclone passed through the Riviera Maya shoreline without causing any damage. He stated his case. Brief News from Washington Newsday.