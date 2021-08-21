Grace Has Intensified Into A Major Hurricane As It Approaches Mexico.

On Friday, Hurricane Grace rapidly grew into a massive Category Three storm when it slammed into Mexico for the second time, prompting flood and mudslide warnings.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour) as it approached the shore of the eastern state of Veracruz (NHC).

On the Saffir-Simpson scale, Category Three is the third highest of five classifications.

Before landfall, a hurricane warning was in force for a stretch of coastline ranging from Puerto Veracruz to Cabo Rojo.

The National Hurricane Center added, “Some more strengthening is possible until Grace makes landfall, with fast weakening forecast as Grace advances inland over the mountains of central Mexico.”

Veracruz officials said they had constructed 200 storm shelters and planned to open another 2,000 if required.

As the storm pounded heavy rain on the hilly terrain, Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia warned of the potential of flooding and mudslides.

Civil protection national coordinator Laura Velazquez indicated that members of the Mexican military forces were ready to deploy if needed to safeguard residents.

Most routes in Veracruz, which is crisscrossed by multiple rivers, have been closed by authorities.

Workers along the coast boarded up store windows, fishermen pulled their boats ashore, and residents secured their houses after stocking up on canned food and water in anticipation for the storm.

“We will go practically a week without fishing,” Isabel Pastrana Vazquez, the leader of Veracruz’s federation of fisheries cooperatives, said.

“We’ll be affecting about 35,000 fisherman since we won’t be able to go out. “There will be a swell and rain,” he predicted.

Heavy rains in Mexico this weekend, according to the NHC, will cause “severe flash and urban flooding as well as mudslides.”

It stated a “severe storm surge” near the shore will be accompanied by “large and destructive waves.”

More than 6,000 tourists and residents were evacuated to storm shelters across the southeastern state of Quintana Roo as the hurricane approached Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula earlier this week.

The hurricane hit near Tulum, which is known for its Mayan temples, and drenched a line of Caribbean beach resorts.

According to Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin, the cyclone passed through the Riviera Maya shoreline without causing any damage. He said that power has been restored to nearly all of the state’s residents.

It then churned through the Gulf of Mexico, gaining power as it approached the continental United States.

The storm might potentially cause damage in Mexico City, according to officials. Brief News from Washington Newsday.