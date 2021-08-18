Grace has been upgraded to a hurricane and is headed for Mexico.

On Wednesday, Tropical Storm Grace intensified into a hurricane as it approached Mexico’s Caribbean coast, causing torrential rain, flash flooding, and huge waves, according to meteorologists.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami issued a hurricane warning for a series of beach resorts on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, including Cancun.

According to the National Storm Center, the Category One hurricane — the weakest on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale – had maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour around 1500 GMT.

The storm was 560 kilometers east of Tulum, Mexico, and was anticipated to develop further before making landfall on Thursday morning, having already soaked earthquake-stricken Haiti, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Some Cancun locals stocked up on food in supermarkets ahead of the hurricane’s arrival, despite warnings from officials to discourage panic buying.

Hortencia Rodriguez, a 41-year-old housewife, stated, “We don’t know what it will be like.”

“With Wilma, we weren’t prepared, and we were heavily struck,” she remarked, alluding to a Category 5 hurricane that hit Cancun in 2005.

Authorities in Quintana Roo, Mexico’s southeastern state, set up 85 shelters for individuals fleeing the storm.