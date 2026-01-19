Govt Launches Aggressive “Okoa Masomo” Crackdown to Ensure 100% School Transition

The Kenyan government has ramped up its efforts to enforce the 100% transition policy, as officials conduct door-to-door checks to ensure students report to school. This week, a nationwide operation, dubbed “Okoa Masomo,” has been launched to track down learners who have failed to enroll in Junior Secondary and Senior School.

Operation in Full Swing

Under the initiative, Chiefs, Assistant Chiefs, and Nyumba Kumi elders have been mobilized by the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Education to locate every child who is absent from school, ensuring they are back in the classroom. The operation is being described as a direct response to growing truancy, with reports revealing that thousands of students remain at home, hindered by financial barriers or parental negligence.

The government has made it clear that this operation is not optional. Parents found to be deliberately preventing their children from attending school could face legal action under the Children’s Act. “Poverty may be a factor, but it’s no excuse to deny any child their right to education,” warned a county commissioner, stressing the importance of fulfilling the constitutional right to schooling.

The primary focus is on students transitioning from Grade 6 to Grade 7, as well as Form 4 leavers progressing to tertiary institutions. The government is especially targeting regions with high drop-out rates and those where traditional practices, such as early marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM), continue to jeopardize the education of girls.

Challenges and Public Concerns

The operation, which will be intensified in counties with the lowest school transition rates, is drawing attention to the deep challenges within the education system. While the government pushes to get every child into a classroom, school leaders are raising alarms over overcrowding and lack of resources. Teachers are struggling to manage larger class sizes without the necessary infrastructure, making the task of teaching as difficult as getting students enrolled.

Despite these hurdles, the state has issued a stark warning: there will be no leniency for parents who try to evade the crackdown. If your child is of school age, they must be in school—no exceptions. This week marks a critical period, and the window for non-compliance has now closed.

As part of the operation, officials will be relying on data from the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) to track attendance. This technological support ensures that no student slips through the cracks in the nationwide effort to uphold education standards.

For parents hoping to avoid scrutiny, the message is clear: the state will find out if your child is not attending school. This is no longer a matter of gentle reminders; the government is taking a hardline approach to secure the future of every child, leaving no room for excuses.