Governments assist arms companies in avoiding the Covid slump, according to a new report.

According to a research released on Monday, the world’s largest weapons manufacturers mainly dodged the economic downturn triggered by Covid-19 and reported earnings increase for the sixth year in a row last year.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, governments around the world continued to buy weaponry during the pandemic, and some even sponsored legislation to support their huge weapons companies (SIPRI).

Despite the world economy declining by more than 3%, the profits of the top 100 weapons companies increased by 1.3 percent in 2019 to a record $531 billion.

In SIPRI’s yearly review of arms businesses, researcher Alexandra Marksteiner observed, “Military manufacturers were mainly sheltered by continuing government demand for military goods and services.”

“Military spending increased over the world, and some countries even hastened payments to the armaments sector to offset the impact of the Covid-19 problem.”

The top five arms companies were all from the United States, with Lockheed-Martin consolidating first position with sales of $58.2 billion, including F-35 fighter jets and several types of missiles.

BAE Systems, based in the United Kingdom, was the highest-ranking European company, coming in sixth place, slightly ahead of three Chinese conglomerates.

“China’s growth as a significant arms producer has been fueled by its desire to become more self-sufficient in weapons manufacturing and the implementation of ambitious modernization programs,” according to the research.

While China’s arms sales have increased, they still trail those of the United States and the United Kingdom, accounting for only 13% of the top 100 arms sales in 2020.

In 2020, sales of the five Chinese companies in the top 100 were predicted to be $66.8 billion, up 1.5 percent from the previous year.

“Chinese armaments businesses have profited in recent years from the country’s military modernization programs and concentration on military-civil fusion,” said Nan Tian, a senior researcher at SIPRI.

“They’ve evolved into some of the world’s most advanced military technology producers.”

Only France and Russia saw sales fall last year among the top-producing countries.

The firms profited from the wide injection of cash into economies, as well as specific measures aimed to favor armament companies, such as faster payments or order timelines, according to the institute.

Because military contracts are typically multi-year, companies were able to obtain a competitive advantage before the health issue hit.

“However, despite these and other circumstances, the pandemic’s impact on worldwide weaponry manufacturing was not totally mitigated.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.