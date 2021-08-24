Gordon Felt: 20 Years of Honoring Flight 93’s Heroes

Gordon Felt is intimately familiar with the old mining site in Pennsylvania where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed on September 11, 2001. Since the attacks, he’s been there perhaps a hundred times.

His brother Edward was on board the jet that crashed in the wooded hills outside of Shanksville after passengers prevented hijackers from crashing it into a target in Washington, DC, 155 miles (250 kilometers) away.

Felt, a special education teacher, has become a spokesperson for the families of the 40 passengers and crew members who died that day – “heroes” who prevented a far worse disaster.

The 57-year-old made it his job to make sure their remembrance was not overshadowed by the story of the three other hijacked planes that crashed into the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

When Edward died, he was a 41-year-old engineer with two daughters.

Among the siblings, Felt describes himself as a “facilitator” and “communicator,” while his brother was a “problem solver” and “more of the doer.”

Felt was instrumental in the creation of the Flight 93 monument, an approximately 2,200-acre (890-hectare) park that follows the plane’s final course to a white marble wall with 40 engraved names, as president of the victims’ families organization.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation escorted Felt and other relatives to the site at the end of September 2001, after banning access for two weeks while conducting an investigation.

They arrived by bus from a Red Cross-run facility. Locals stood at crossroads waving American flags in honor of them as they traveled through the countryside.

“I think that was the first time it hit a lot of us that this is a significant deal. Felt says, “This is much more than just the loss of a sibling.”

With his mother, Edward’s wife, and another brother, Felt paid a visit to the site.

“We gazed down at a crater filled with charred trees. He describes the scene as “wreckage, raw, and horrible for us.”

Gordon, like the other families there, was requested to submit DNA samples to aid in the identification of the human remains discovered. Eventually, all of the victims were identified.

They were asked whether anyone would speak to journalists waiting outside before they left. Felt stepped in as a volunteer and assumed the job of spokesperson, which he has maintained to this day.

On May 2, 2011, he was roused to respond on behalf of the victims to the news that the mastermind of the attacks, Osama bin Laden, had been killed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.