Google Will Put An End To Election Ads Ahead Of The Philippines’ 2022 Election.

Google has said that it will stop running election advertisements in the Philippines ahead of the presidential election in May 2022, similar to what it has done in the United States.

Governments and election watchdogs have expressed concern in recent years about the use of targeted political advertising, particularly disinformation operations, to mislead votes.

The new policy will take effect on February 8 and will apply to ads on Google, YouTube, and other Google sites, including retail.

“Google is focusing its efforts and resources on upcoming election-related initiatives that aim to help people access useful and accurate information through product features and media literacy programs, encourage voting participation, and help protect the integrity of the elections,” the company said in a statement.

The Philippines’ Commission on Elections said in a statement that Google’s declaration was in accordance with a statute prohibiting political advertising ahead of the May 9 election campaign period.

Campaigning for the presidential and senate elections begins on February 8th, and for all other positions on March 25th.

Google had already blocked paid political messages in the US, ostensibly to stop the spread of hoaxes and misinformation ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

President Rodrigo Duterte was elected president of the Philippines in 2016, aided by social media campaigning at a time when online disinformation was on the rise.

Critics said at the time that the Duterte campaign deployed online trolls to promote him while harassing dissenters and even issuing death threats. The charges have been refuted by Duterte.

Duterte, who is not eligible for re-election, is running for a Senate seat. Sara, his daughter, is a candidate for vice president.