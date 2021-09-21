Google Will Invest $2 Billion In A New York City Office.

Despite the epidemic of teleworking, Google revealed plans to buy a $2.1 billion office building in New York City on Tuesday, reaffirming its push into America’s largest city.

This is the greatest real estate transaction in the United States for an office building since the beginning of Covid-19’s global expansion, according to Real Capital Analytics, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square district, are already rented by Google.

By mid-2023, the Silicon Valley behemoth plans to build a 1.7 million square foot (160,000 square meter) facility in New York that will serve as its sales and partnership headquarters.

The ultimate site will be spread out over three buildings between Hudson and Washington Streets, with two of them now under construction.

The corporation, based in Mountain View, California, has made previous multibillion-dollar investments in New York City, including the $2.4 billion acquisition of the Chelsea Market building.

In a statement, Google’s CFO Ruth Porat stated, “Google has been fortunate to call New York City home for more than 20 years, during which time we have grown to 12,000 workers.”

“Google is leading the way here in our economic comeback,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio in response to the news.