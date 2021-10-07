Google will invest $1 billion to improve Internet access in Africa.

As the tech giant eyes a youthful market increasingly armed with smartphones, Google announced on Wednesday that it will invest $1 billion in strengthening Africa’s internet access and startup environment.

The investment, which will be spread out over five years, will go toward Google’s Equiano underwater cable, a major private infrastructure project aimed at improving Africa’s high-speed connections.

“When you think about our objective as a firm, we talk about organizing the world’s information and making it broadly accessible and helpful,” said Nitin Gajria, Google’s Africa director.

“We can’t call our purpose ‘universal’ if we aren’t efficiently servicing Africa’s 1.3 billion people.”

Africa has “300 million individuals online today, with another 300 million likely to come online in the next five years,” according to Gajria.

“In terms of a changing tech world, that’s simply tremendously exciting,” he remarked.

According to the World Bank, Internet reliability is a concern in Africa, where only around a third of the population has access to broadband.

However, with over half of the population under the age of 18, the continent represents a prospective market.

According to Gajria, Google’s Equiano undersea broadband cable, which connects Africa and Europe, is projected to be operational by the second part of 2022.

It was first revealed in 2019 and is named after Olaudah Equiano, an anti-slavery activist and 18th-century playwright.

South Africa, Namibia, Nigeria, and the Atlantic island of St Helena will all be served by the network.

According to Google, the project will result in a 21% decrease in internet pricing, as well as a five-fold increase in connection speed in Nigeria and a nearly three-fold rise in connection speed in South Africa.

Gajria wouldn’t disclose how much of Google’s $1 billion is going toward the cable, but he did call it “a significant investment.”

Last month, the Silicon Valley behemoth hailed a major accomplishment in yet another eye-catching plan to expand internet access in Africa.

Project Taara, one of the company’s “moonshot” initiatives, was alleged to have successfully utilised light beams to establish a high-speed connection between Kinshasa and Brazzaville.

The two cities are located directly across the Congo River. However, due to the river’s depth, building fiber-optic lines between them has proven impossible, making online access in Kinshasa significantly more expensive.

The cost of cellphones is also a barrier to internet access in Africa, so Google announced a partnership with Kenya’s Safaricom to allow consumers to pay in installments for low-cost Android handsets.

The project will eventually be expanded across the continent with the participation of other carriers. Brief News from Washington Newsday.