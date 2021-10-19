Google Unveils New Pixel, Its Latest Attempt In The Smartphone Battle.

Google unveiled its new Pixel 6 smartphones on Tuesday, marking the company’s latest foray into a market it has yet to capture.

Apple and South Korean electronics behemoth Samsung dominate the handset market, but Google’s Android-powered Pixel line continues to push for a breakthrough.

“Pixel is the ideal entry point into Google’s beneficial offerings and services,” said Peter Prunuske, the phone’s product management director, during a press conference.

“As a result, we’re attempting to collaborate across Google to ensure that everything works seamlessly on Pixel,” he continued.

Pixel phones have been viewed as a vehicle for Google to demonstrate the possibilities of its free Android mobile operating system, but its market share has remained small.

Analyst Brad Akyuz attributed “Pixel’s dismal penetration success” to technical issues as well as US mobile service providers subsidizing rival brands in client offers.

“The Pixel has excelled in one area: software,” he continued, “but it hasn’t been enough to differentiate much.”

With advanced hardware and a proprietary chip that taps into the internet giant’s other offerings, the new devices borrow a page from Apple’s playbook.

Samsung phones are powered by Google’s Android platform, and many of them are affordable to those on tight budgets.

Apple has continually targeted the high-end of the market with iPhones, closely regulating the hardware and software to the point where antitrust concerns have arisen.

Google’s own Tensor chip, created along the lines of processors it made for data centers to enable computers to think more like people, debuts in Pixel 6 variants with ultrafast 5G wireless connectivity.

“It’s basically a mobile system on a chip geared around artificial intelligence,” said Google devices senior vice president Rick Osterloh during a press conference at the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters.

According to Osterloh, the Pixel 6 hardware and software combination improves the smartphone’s ability to interpret what people say, paving the way for a future of “ambient computing.”

As depicted in the 2013 science fiction romance film “Her,” the word refers to being able to access the internet or computational power at any time.

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch edge-to-edge display, while the Pixel 6 Pro has a slightly bigger display.

“Over the last five years or so, we’ve actually enjoyed considerable growth,” Prunuske said of Google’s Pixel division.

The Pixel 6 is priced at $599 USD, while the Pixel 6 Pro is priced at $799 USD. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.